Percival Molson Memorial Stadium Will Light up for Playoffs

Published on October 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday a partnership with PixMob, a world-renowned company recognized for its performances at major sporting events and concerts.

For the East Semi-Final on Nov. 1 or the East Final on Nov. 8, PixMob will deploy its immersive NOVA Mini technology, with 1,500 light devices installed throughout Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

This activation will transform the game atmosphere into a true interactive show, with a light performance synchronized to the on-field action.

Fans in attendance will experience a visual spectacle like never before in the history of the Alouettes.

The fan experience will be unparalleled- supporters will be fully immersed as the stands light up in sync with the game, featuring spectacular visual animations that highlight key moments. The stadium's energy will reach unprecedented heights!

"We always think about the experience of our fans when they come to see a football game, and they will remember PixMob's immersive technology for a long time. Everyone will experience an emotionally charged moment," said René Masson, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Montreal Alouettes. "We are very pleased with this partnership, which will bring an electrifying atmosphere to the stadium like we've never seen before. We can't wait to welcome our fans to this highly anticipated game."







