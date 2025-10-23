Four Fined for Actions in Week 20; Additional Fines Levied from Previous Weeks

Published on October 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued four fines from Week 20.

Winnipeg defensive lineman Jay Person has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Saskatchewan defensive lineman Benoit Marion.

Ottawa linebacker Adarius Pickett has been fined for delivering a spear to Montreal wide receiver Tyler Snead.

Montreal defensive lineman Shawn Oakman has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Tyrie Adams.

Calgary quarterback Quincy Vaughn has been fined for delivering an illegal low block on Toronto defensive lineman Greg Reaves.

Upon further review, three additional fines have been issued from the previous weeks.

WEEK 19

Ottawa wide receiver Marco Dubois has been fined for committing a non-football act - striking Montreal linebacker Tyrell Richards.

Montreal defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund has been fined for delivering a high hit on Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum.

WEEK 18

Ottawa linebacker Tyron Vrede has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Saskatchewan defensive back Sheldrick Redwine.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

Discipline involving players who have been released







Canadian Football League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.