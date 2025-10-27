David Dallaire Signs for Three Seasons

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed Quebec-born fullback David Dallaire to a three-year contract, keeping him with the team through the end of the 2028 campaign.

Dallaire (6'3", 205 lbs) caught 13 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in 2025. He also returned a kickoff for a 10-yard gain and added three special teams tackles over 16 games.

A second-round pick (13th overall) in the 2023 CFL Draft, the former Université de Laval Rouge et Or product won the Grey Cup with the Alouettes in his rookie season. The 26-year-old Saint-Georges native has played 52 games over three seasons with the team.

"David can fill multiple roles within our team and always delivers," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "He's been a winner at every level he's played and sets an example with his attitude. We're happy to have him with us for the long term."







