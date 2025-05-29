Preseason Game Day at a Glance

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Rider Nation, join us Friday evening for your first look at the new squad. The 2025 edition, including a number of veterans alongside promising newcomers, will line up for the first time at home this season, hoping to show a Corey Mace-led coaching staff that they have what it takes to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m., with a familiar foe providing the opposition. The rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers are in town for the second of five scheduled matchups this season. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Community Culture Night, presented by First Nations University of Canada, will shine a light on the people, traditions and cultures that make Rider Nation unique. The evening will celebrate the start of a new season with an unforgettable night of unity and pride. Beginning with Coors Light Party in the Park, various displays and a traditional tipi will be available for fans to experience as part of the pre-game festivities.

The first Coors Light Party in the Park of the 2025 season begins at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Fans can expect live performances from DJ Tolley T and the Harvard Media Saskatchewan Roughrider Cheer Team in the park which will also feature face painting and balloon artists for our littlest Rider fans. Plus, don't miss the chance to meet some of our stars with a player autograph signing before the game.

Don't miss your chance to learn something new when Regina Cricket Association (The Regina Shaheens) takes over the park to demonstrate the fundamentals of cricket, one of the world's most popular international sports. Fans will have the chance to test out cricket for themselves with members of the club there to explain the rules of the game, how to throw and hit, and how to get involved in local leagues.

Game Day festivities continue inside the stadium where the national anthem will be sung by 620 CKRM anthem singer, Nino Hernandez. A special halftime performance will feature the Mosaic Festival Dancers, representing the Austrian, Balaton Hungarian, Hellenic Greek, Italian, Kyiv Ukrainian, Metis, Filipino and Scottish pavilions - all there to showcase the vibrant culture of Saskatchewan.

The Club is excited to bring back Rider Store Game Day Specials this season. Every home game will highlight an exciting piece of Rider merchandise that fans will be able to take home at a special game day price! For the preseason game, it's all about embracing the summer weather as select sunglasses will be 25% off. This season's so bright, you're going to need 'em!

Also returning for 2025 is $5 pregame beer! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours prior to kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at 5 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through the REAL District. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Water bottle refill stations are located at the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Preseason Week 3

It's a new year of Saskatchewan Roughrider football, and the current squad is ready to show you what it's made of. The Green and White has nine returning All-CFL players and a strong core of veterans overall, along with several talented rookies who are vying for positions.

Many of the newcomers were on display during Saturday's preseason opener in Winnipeg, where established players also got a taste of the action.

Running back A.J. Ouellette exploded for a 21-yard run early in the game, hurdling a would-be tackler in the process. Third-year Roughrider safety Jaxon Ford delivered a couple of jarring hits. Defensive end Benoit Marion forced a fumble while registering a sack. Another veteran, Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, rushed for a game-high 41 yards on six carries while working with an offensive line that did not surrender a sack.

Drae McCray, making his first appearance on a CFL field, took off on a 51-yard kickoff return and added a 36-yarder shortly thereafter. Brayden Misseri, who signed with the Roughriders as an undrafted free agent, had a game-high 51 receiving yards on three catches. D'Sean Mimbs also caught three passes for Saskatchewan.







