Lions Trim Five from Roster

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Thursday.

Released from roster:

American quarterback Hank Bachmeier

National fullback Jacob Bond (returns to Okanagan Sun Jrs.)

National wide receiver Colton Meikle (returns to Kamloops Broncos Jrs.)

National fullback Luka Stoikos

National linebacker Chase Tataryn







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.