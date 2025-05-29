Lions Trim Five from Roster
May 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Thursday.
Released from roster:
American quarterback Hank Bachmeier
National fullback Jacob Bond (returns to Okanagan Sun Jrs.)
National wide receiver Colton Meikle (returns to Kamloops Broncos Jrs.)
National fullback Luka Stoikos
National linebacker Chase Tataryn
