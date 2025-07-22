Stamps Back Home to Face Alouettes

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders look to continue their recent momentum as they play host to the Montreal Alouettes in a Canadian Football League matchup at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MDT.

Calgary carries a three-game winning streak into the contest including back-to-back road victories in Regina and Winnipeg the past two weeks. The Stamps are bidding for their first four-game winning streak since the first four dates of the 2022 season.

It's a battle of division co-leaders on Thursday as Calgary sits atop the West at 5-1 along with the Saskatchewan Roughriders while the Alouettes are tied with Hamilton on the perch in the East at 4-2.

Both teams were winners last week as Calgary picked up a 41-20 victory in Winnipeg while Montreal shaded Toronto 26-25.

It could be a milestone night for Stamps kicker René Paredes, who is just one field goal away from becoming the sixth player in CFL history to boot 600 field goals.

In last week's Stamps win over the Blue Bombers, Vernon Adams Jr. threw for three touchdown passes including a pair to Damien Alford. It's the second consecutive week Alford, the top pick in the 2025 draft, has scored two touchdowns. The Calgary defence contributed three sacks and four interceptions including the second pick-six of the 2025 season by Damon Webb.

Meanwhile, Montreal rallied from a 25-7 third-quarter deficit to upend the Argonauts. Cole Spieker led the Alouettes with nine receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Defence has played a big role in both teams' early-season success as the Stamps allow a league-low average of 18.5 points per game while the Alouettes are second in that category at 22.8 points per game.

The Stamps and Larks met twice in 2024 with the Stamps dropping a 30-26 decision in Montreal and the clubs playing to a 19-19 overtime draw at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary is 2-1 at home so far this season and 2-1 against East Division opponents. The Alouettes are 2-1 on the road and 1-1 against the West.

Throwback Thursday Present by Second Harvest

The East Fan Zone opens at 5 p.m. and will be home to the following attractions:

- Live DJ spinning throwback tunes

- Face painting

- Stampeders player autographs

- Yard games

- Cheer Team performance

- Sponsor activations and more

The Coors Light Chill Zone will also be operating two hours before kickoff with a $5 menu.

Stampeders fanny packs will be available for purchase for $15 at Second Harvest booths on the concourse (while supplies last). Each fanny pack includes a signed William Langlais player card and Second Harvest magnet.

Throwback tunes and moments will be sprinkled throughout the game and at halftime there will be a Ladies' Night Tackle Scrimmage.







