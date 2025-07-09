Stamps Travel to Regina

July 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







First place in the Canadian Football League's West Division is on the line as the Calgary Stampeders travel to Regina's Mosaic Stadium to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a Week 6 battle. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MDT.

Saskatchewan leads the division at 4-0 while the Stamps are two points back at 3-1.

It's the second consecutive assignment against an unbeaten team for the Red and White as the Stamps last week faced and defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers - who went into the game with a 3-0 mark - by a score of 37-16 in the Stampede Bowl at McMahon Stadium. Vernon Adams Jr. threw two touchdown passes for Calgary, Dedrick Mills had 93 rushing yards and one touchdown and the Stamps defence delivered a pair of scores with interception-return TDs by Damon Webb and Derrick Moncrief.

The Roughriders had a bye in Week 5 and were most recently in action on June 28 in Regina as they beat the BC Lions 37-18.

It's strength against strength in Friday's matchup as the Stamps are allowing a league-low average of 20.3 points per game while Saskatchewan is tied for first in the CFL with a per-game average of 33.8 points scored.

Calgary won its only previous 2025 road game - a 29-19 victory against Toronto in Week 2. Saskatchewan is 2-0 at home. Both teams have won their lone matchup to date against a divisional opponent.

This is the first of two meetings between the longtime rivals with the return engagement slated for McMahon Stadium on Aug. 23. The teams split two games in 2024 with the Roughriders winning 37-29 at McMahon and the Stamps prevailing 27-12 in Regina.

Calgary has a 7-1 regular-season record in Regina since Mosaic Stadium opened its doors in 2017. Including the final three games at the venue known for most of its existence as Taylor Field, the Stamps are 10-1 in their 11 most recent regular-season visits to Saskatchewan.

The trek to Regina is the first of back-to-back road games for the Stamps, who will travel to Winnipeg in Week 7. Calgary's next home date is on July 24 as the Red and White will entertain the Montreal Alouettes.

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mosaic Stadium

Friday, July 11

7 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS (Canada)

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)







Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.