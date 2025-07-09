Lions Open Upper Bowl Seating for July 19 Watermelon Smash

July 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - As originally announced on our 1st and Now radio program on 730 CKNW Tuesday evening, the BC Lions have opened upper bowl seating for our Watermelon Smash on Saturday, July 19 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Kickoff is 4:00 pm at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

"Watermelon Smash has become one of our great summer traditions with passionate fans on both sides embracing all of the excitement," said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

"We love the passion of our great Lions fans who always clutch up with our Rider counterparts in town to support their team."

Established in the 2023 season, Watermelon Smash brings together the two fanbases for fun competition on Terry Fox Plaza with watermelon eating serving as the main event.

The Lions have won both of the previous games, prevailing 35-20 last season and 19-9 in the inaugural bash.

Our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports begins at NOON with a few special menu items available, including $5 Molson Coors products.

Tickets start at $19 for this big Western Division showdown.







