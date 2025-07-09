BC's Turay Suspended One Game; Four Others Fined in Week 5

TORONTO - The Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences at the Canadian Football League (CFL), while the Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline.

"Non-football acts negatively impact the reputation and professional standing of the CFL, and they will not be tolerated," said Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "These actions do not reflect the values of our league. The postgame altercation in Montreal became an unnecessary focal point, taking away from an incredibly entertaining game won on the final play."

The Commissioner and the Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - have issued one suspension and four fines from Week 5.

BC defensive lineman Kemoko Turay has been suspended one game for committing a non-football act - inciting a postgame altercation.

Montreal defensive linemen Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and M.J. Sherman have been fined for committing a non-football act - engaging in a postgame altercation.

Montreal offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage has been fined for making inappropriate contact with a TSN camera operator.

Ottawa linebacker Frankie Griffin has been fined for delivering a high hit on Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

