Tyrone Jones to be Inducted into Ring of Honour

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce Tyrone Jones as the 2025 inductee into the Ring of Honour at Princess Auto Stadium.

Jones, a rush end/linebacker who passed away in 2008 at the age of 46, is the franchise's all-time quarterback sack leader and becomes the 17th member of the Ring of Honour. His name will be officially added during the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday, September 6th against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jones had two stints with the Blue Bombers - 1983-87 and 1989-91 - and was dominant during both while playing integral roles of the Grey Cup championship teams in 1984 and 1990.

A four-time Canadian Football League All-Star (1984-87), Jones was also named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 1985. He led the Blue Bombers in quarterback sacks six times, and his 98 sacks is the most in franchise history.

Jones was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012. "Tyrone Jones is a very deserving addition to the Winnipeg Football Club's Ring of Honour," said Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller. "He was an integral part of the Blue Bombers success in the 1980s/early 1990s as an exceptional defender and vocal leader. "The Winnipeg Football Club is thrilled to add his name to its Ring of Honour."

A product of St. Mary's, Ga., Jones first joined the Blue Bombers in 1983 after starring at Southern University and made an instant impression by leading the club with 17.5 sacks in his first season. A year later he set a new club record in sacks with 20.5, a total which was later eclipsed by Elfrid Payton with 22 in 1993.

Jones was also named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the 1984 Grey Cup, won by the Blue Bombers 47-17 over Hamilton Tiger-Cats, as he finished with a then-championship record of four sacks and his sack of Dieter Brock led to a critical fumble and a recovery touchdown by Stan Mikawos. After the 1987 season Jones signed with the Phoenix Cardinals, playing one game with them in 1988. He returned to the Blue Bombers in 1989 and was part of the 1990 Grey Cup squad.

Jones joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1992 and finished his career with the B.C. Lions in 1993. He was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in 2005 and passed away on June 10, 2008.

"I was just a baby when he played football and never got the chance to see him play," said Tyler Livingston, one of Jones' three sons. "I have seen clips and videos that he had shared with me over the years, and I know from James West that those were good times in Winnipeg.

"The Blue Bombers, that's all I used to hear about from my dad. I still tell people to this day that my father is in the hall of fame in Canada for football so to be added to the Blue Bombers Ring of Honour makes me even more proud of him."







