Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Concert Kickoff as Lions Head Toward Second Straight Opener Sellout

May 30, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced this morning that ticket sales for Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7 have surpassed 50,000! The home opener against the Edmonton Elks is presented by BC Federation of Labour.

"Snoop Dogg is a global icon and it's exciting to see the entire province and beyond get behind the 2025 Concert Kickoff, said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"Last year's home opener sold out and it's clear we're on track for another one well in advance of June 7. We'll continue to hold amazing seats for new Season Ticket holders in the Lower Bowl, as we know our Season Ticket base is the foundation of our organization."

Fans with tickets are asked to arrive early and be in their seats at 5:45 pm so they don't miss out on what will be another unforgettable pre-game concert.

The fun begins on Terry Fox Plaza with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports at 2:00 pm.







