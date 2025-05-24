Lions Sign American Running Back Deshaun Fenwick

May 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced today the addition of American running back Deshaun Fenwick to the roster.

Fenwick (6'1, 223 lbs)- joins the Lions after beginning 2025 training camp with the Calgary Stampeders. The Louisville, Kentucky native signed as a non-drafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2024 and was with the team for training camp before signing with the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

Fenwick suited up with the Oregon State Beavers from 2021-23, appearing in 35 games with 288 carries for 1,516 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 17 receptions for 105 yards and two majors.

He began his college career at South Carolina from 2018-20 and recorded 523 rushing yards and two touchdowns plus 14 catches for 108 yards across 15 games.

The Lions also announced the following transaction.

Release from roster:

American defensive lineman Xavier Henderson.







