FanFest Presented by BCLC Returns to Hillside Stadium on Saturday

(Kamloops)- Join us for our annual celebration in Kamloops as FanFest presented by BCLC is set for Saturday, May 24 at Hillside Stadium.

Fans of all ages can take part in some fun games, watch an open practice, plus enjoy food and beverages as we celebrate the start of another season of BC Lions football.

Following practice, our sold-out Play with the Pros clinic begins on the field while those with young kids looking to become dancers can take part in our Dance with the Pros clinic with members of the Uproar Dance Team. Those both begin at 6:00 pm. All Dance with the Pros participants must register as only 40 spots are available!

The evening then closes with our always-popular player autograph session.

The Purolator Tackle Hunger program returns for another season with fans encouraged to bring food and cash donations to FanFest to help support the Kamloops Food Bank.







