Stamps Return to McMahon Saturday

May 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders return to action at McMahon Stadium on Saturday when they face the Edmonton Elks in a Canadian Football League pre-season game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is expected to make his Stamps debut in the contest.

Calgary was a 26-16 winner over the BC Lions in its pre-season opener on Monday at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. Saturday's game will be the first pre-season test for Edmonton.

The most recent season tune-up clash between the Battle of Alberta rivals was at McMahon on May 22, 2023, a game won 29-24 by the Stampeders.

A welcome-back for fans

The Stampeders mark the arrival of a new season by offering fans a chance to win prizes throughout Saturday's game.

Members of the Alberta Baton Twirling Association will perform at halftime and Saturday's game also marks the 2025 debut of the World's Fastest Cow.







