Blue Bombers Add Reciever Kwemo, Release Laing

May 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

National receiver Nico Kwemo (6-2, 205, Queen's)

Released from roster:

National defensive lineman Trey Laing







Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.