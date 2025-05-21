Blue Bombers Add Reciever Kwemo, Release Laing
May 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
National receiver Nico Kwemo (6-2, 205, Queen's)
Released from roster:
National defensive lineman Trey Laing
