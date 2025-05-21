Riders Sign Receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.
May 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Abdul Janneh Jr.
Janneh Jr. (6'3-195) spent two collegiate seasons (2023-24) at Georgia Tech, suiting up for 25 games and making three starts. He caught 13 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket, averaging an impressive 17.8 yards per reception. He led the team in yards per catch as a junior (20.3).
Prior to Georgia Tech, Janneh Jr. played three seasons (2020-22) at Duquesne. He appeared in 20 games as a Duke, making 12 starts. After a strong 2022 season in which he caught 43 passes for 579 yards and nine touchdowns, the second-highest mark in the conference, he was named All-Northeast Conference by the league's coaches and Phil Steele.
In a corresponding move, the Club has released American wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr.
