Ticats Audio Network Returns for Fifth Season with Dynamic New Talent Roster and Show Lineup

HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to announce the return of the Ticats Audio Network (TAN) for its milestone fifth season, featuring a new-look lineup of personalities and programming that promises to bring fans closer to the people and the plays shaping the 2025 season.

Headlining this season's coverage are two of Hamilton's most recognizable football personalities: veteran broadcaster Rick Zamperin and three-time All-CFL linebacker Simoni Lawrence. The duo will team up as the new play-by-play and colour commentary team for all Tiger-Cats game broadcasts on the Ticats Audio Network and Y108.

Zamperin returns to the booth after an eight-season run as the voice of the Tiger-Cats from 2007 to 2014, while Lawrence enters broadcasting following a decorated 11-year playing career, the final 10 of which were spent in black and gold.

Ticats fans can also look forward to in-depth live coverage with Bubba O'Neil and former Ticats defensive back Matt Bucknor co-hosting the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Bubba and Bucknor will deliver expert insights, special guest interviews, and real-time reactions straight from the heart of the action.

Back for 2025, fan-favourite, Louie Butko, makes his return to the TAN to kick off coverage on Tiger-Cats Game Day alongside analyst and Tiger-Cats alumnus Mike Daly.

Beyond game days, the Ticats Audio Network will feature a full slate of weekly content and special presentation shows, including:

Ticats This Week: A roundtable-style discussion show that examines the current state of the team and breaks down the season's storylines with Zamperin, Lawrence and Bucknor.

Ticats Today: A daily update show offering fans recent news, roster moves, and post-practice comments from Coach Milanovich and the rest of the team.

Player-led Podcasts: A blend of behind-the-scenes perspectives from current Tiger-Cats stars exploring their lives outside the lines and the pathways they took to get to Hamilton.

The Simoni Lawrence Show - A brand-new series led by the legendary linebacker himself, promising unfiltered opinions and entertaining stories that bring fans closer to the game.

Ticats Audio Network game day broadcast is available at Ticats.ca/Listen - the official home for all TAN content. Fans can also stream podcast episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are found.

To explore the full lineup and access the latest shows, visit Ticats.ca/Listen.







