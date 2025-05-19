Garney Henley's Legacy to be Celebrated at Tiger-Cats 2025 Home Opener Presented by FirstOntario Credit Union

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2025 home opener presented by FirstOntario Credit Union will take place Saturday, June 14 at Hamilton Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The game marks a historic moment in franchise history, as the club officially retires jersey number 26 in honour of Tiger-Cats legend Garney Henley.

The highly anticipated event will celebrate the career and contributions of Henley, one of the most decorated players in Tiger-Cats and CFL history. This milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of his final season in 1975 and will make Henley just the third player in franchise history to receive this honour, joining Angelo Mosca (#68) and Bernie Faloney (#10).

Henley spent his entire 16-season career with the Tiger-Cats from 1960 to 1975, becoming a dominant force on both sides of the ball. Over 216 games, he amassed 4,657 receiving yards, 5,209 yards from scrimmage, 2,944 punt return yards, 59 interceptions, and 56 total touchdowns. He still holds franchise records for most interceptions, takeaways (72), interception return yards (916), and interception return touchdowns (5), and ranks second all-time in games played for the club.

Fans attending the June 14 game will be treated to an array of commemorative tributes, including a special halftime ceremony featuring Henley and fellow Tiger-Cats greats from across generations.

In partnership with FirstOntario Credit Union, the Tiger-Cats will release a limited-edition commemorative hat showcasing a vintage Tiger-Cats logo and a "26" badge. Proceeds from hat sales will support the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation and its mission to strengthen community access to sports throughout the local Hamilton area.

Additional Limited Edition Garney Henley merchandise, including a Vintage Game Day Sweater and commemorative t-shirts, will be available at the Ticats Shop online at shop.ticats.ca.

When asked about this special recognition Henley said, "Playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was more than just a career- It was a privilege. To be honoured in this way is something you never expect but it means so much. The degree of one's success is built from the players you play with, and I was fortunate to have played during some of the most successful years in Tiger-Cats history. I had the opportunity to share the field with some of the best players in the league, two of whom I now have the honour of joining on the retired number list. Thank you for this honour."

The home opener will also feature staple attractions including a live musical performance on the Stipley Stage during pregame and "Families on the Field" post-game, continuing the Ticats tradition of fun and community-focused game day experiences.

Tickets are available now at ticats.ca/tickets or by calling (905) 547-2287.







