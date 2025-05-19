RedBlacks Announce Signings, Shuffle Roster

May 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American offensive lineman Malik Pete

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-10-03

HOMETOWN: Oklahoma City, OK | SCHOOL: Tarleton State

Pete started for the last two seasons at left tackle for Tarleton State. In 2023, he was penalized just twice all season, on a unit that surrendered a meagre 14 sacks (third in the UAC). Pete suited up for Southwestern Oklahoma State from 2019 through 2021, appearing in three games.

American offensive lineman Aaron Frost

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 310 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-05-07

HOMETOWN: Long Beach, CA | SCHOOL: Arizona State

Prior to attending mini-camp with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, Frost appeared in eight games for the Sun Devils in 2023, after missing the 2022 season due to injury. He spent the previous four seasons with Nevada, suiting up in 43 games over four seasons from 2018 to 2021. In his final season with the Wolf Pack, Frost posted the MWC's third-best run blocking score among tackles (84.7, minimum 200 run blocking snaps).

National receiver Raidan Thorne

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-03-06

HOMETOWN: Kitchener, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier

Earning his second straight OUA First Team All-Star, and U Sports Second Team All-Star nods in 2024, Thorne served as an integral part of the Golden Hawks passing attack that made a Vanier Cup appearance last season. The Kitchener product made 40 catches for 481 yards and three touchdowns for the Yates Cup, and Uteck Bowl champions. Through 32 total games from 2022 through 2024, Thorne racked up 159 catches for 1,949 yards and nine touchdowns.

American linebacker Micah Cretsinger

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-07-11

HOMETOWN: Jackson, MI | SCHOOL: Saginaw Valley State

Cretsinger led the Cardinals in tackles for the second consecutive season in 2024; posting 82 alongside 11 tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, seven hurries, five pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. A finalist for the 2024 Cliff Harris Award as Small College Defensive Player of the Year, Cretsinger compiled 147 solo tackles, 124 assisted tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 10 pass break-ups, seven and a half sacks, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 44 career games.

National long snapper Desmond Pelto

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-02-08

HOMETOWN: Winnipeg, MB | SCHOOL: Ottawa

A Winnipeg native, Pelto served as the Gee Gees long snapper for his entire career, beginning in 2021. He recorded nine solo tackles, and eight assisted tackles in 29 career games.

ADDED TO ROSTER:

American linebacker Ayinde "Ace" Eley

ADDED TO SIX-GAME INJURED LIST:

National receiver Nick Mardner

National defensive lineman Nigel Romick

RELEASED:

American offensive lineman Kobe Rios

American offensive lineman Malcolm Lamar Sr.

National offensive lineman Tristan Fortin

RETIRED:

American quarterback Miles Hastings







