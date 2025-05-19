Camp Report Day 9

May 19, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Alouettes braved the cold today following their intra-squad game on Saturday. Despite the cooler weather, the players doubled down with intensity during their back-to-back practices, which lasted over four hours on the outdoor field at the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme.

Rookie Jordan Veasy shared his thoughts following Saturday's game. Since the beginning of training camp, the 29-year-old receiver has been turning heads with his impressive speed and reliable hands.

"I'm just happy to be playing football. I'm still learning Coach Maas' system, but it's going well. I like that there's a lot of space on the field- it really lets me showcase what I can do. I can't wait for Saturday's game against Ottawa, I'm very excited."

- JordanVeasy

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Byron Archambault appeared pleased with the players' effort at the end of practice.

"We're working on ball security- keeping it tight, high, and close to the chin. We all remember the last East Final and our many turnovers. We also need to be aggressive on defense, create turnovers, and force fumbles from the opposition."

- ByronArchambault

Receiver Tyson Philpot caught a pass of nearly 35 yards thrown by Caleb Evans. The fans in the stands appreciated the play. Philpot's foot injury is now a thing of the past, and the 24-year-old looks healthy and strong!

The Alouettes added American defensive lineman Kori Roberson Jr. (SMU) and American running back Travis Theis (South Dakota). Team released American offensive lineman Travon Taylor (Western Kentucky).







