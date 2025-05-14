Alouettes Welcome the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ as an Official Partner

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that they are welcoming the Fonds de solidarité FTQ as an official partner for the 2025 season.

This partnership between two major Quebec institutions will help promote the importance of saving and financial security.

To reinforce this partnership, the Alouettes will host an '80s-themed game presented by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ on Saturday, August 2, when the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit town. The partnership will also include activations and contests during the game.

Fans will be invited to dress in early 1980's style, the era when the Fonds de solidarité FTQ was founded.

"We are excited about this partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, a well-established presence in Quebec since 1983. We share similar values, and this agreement is a natural fit," said Hugo Bernier, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships with the Montreal Alouettes. "Our fans will be able to continue learning about retirement savings and reflect ontheir financial security."

Since its creation, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ has been a pillar of retirement savings and economic development in Quebec. Through this new agreement with the Alouettes, the Fonds aims to expand its reach, connecting with a broader audience through tailored initiatives such as contests and interactive content.

"This partnership with the Alouettes shows that, whether on the field or in retirement planning, having a game plan makes all the difference in achieving your goals. That's why the Fonds teams up with Quebecers to help them prepare for their financial future- even from the stands," said Diane Lapointe, Director of Marketing Strategy and Brand at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. "The August 2 game will be a chance to show your colours and explore the topic of saving in a festive and fun atmosphere."







