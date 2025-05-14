Alouettes Reduce Roster

Alouettes Reduce Roster

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Alouettes announced the following transactions on Wednesday:

Player signed:

Phil Lutz Jr (A), WR, Delaware

Players Released:

Praise Amaewhule, (A), DL, Texas El Paso

Daniel Arias - (A), WR, Colorado

Sam Clark - (G), P, James Madison

Quenton Meeks - (A), DB, Stanford

Ifenna Onyeka - (N), DL, Carleton

Matt Severance - (A), DB, Bentley

Treqwan Thomas - (A), DL, Alabama State

