Alouettes Reduce Roster
May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Alouettes announced the following transactions on Wednesday:
Player signed:
Phil Lutz Jr (A), WR, Delaware
Players Released:
Praise Amaewhule, (A), DL, Texas El Paso
Daniel Arias - (A), WR, Colorado
Sam Clark - (G), P, James Madison
Quenton Meeks - (A), DB, Stanford
Ifenna Onyeka - (N), DL, Carleton
Matt Severance - (A), DB, Bentley
Treqwan Thomas - (A), DL, Alabama State
