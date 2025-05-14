Lions Pare Roster
May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
The BC Lions made the following transactions on Wednesday.
Released from roster:
National defensive lineman Francis Bemiy Jr.
American wide receiver Jared Bernhardt
American wide receiver Devin Carter
American offensive lineman X'Zauvea Gadlin
American defensive back Kole Jones
American wide receiver Ed Lee
American defensive back Wyryor Noil
American running back Qadree Ollison
American defensive lineman Adam Rodriguez
Move to active roster:
American defensive back Johnny Dixon
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2025
- Lions Pare Roster - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Add Masin, Jack-Kurdyla and Mallory - Calgary Stampeders
- Green and White Day Returns to Saskatoon on Saturday - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Welcome the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ as an Official Partner - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Trim Roster by Eight - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Make Roster Cuts - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Reduce Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Roughriders Pare Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Release Seven - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Release 10 - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Two, Release 11 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.