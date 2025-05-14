Lions Pare Roster

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The BC Lions made the following transactions on Wednesday.

Released from roster:

National defensive lineman Francis Bemiy Jr.

American wide receiver Jared Bernhardt

American wide receiver Devin Carter

American offensive lineman X'Zauvea Gadlin

American defensive back Kole Jones

American wide receiver Ed Lee

American defensive back Wyryor Noil

American running back Qadree Ollison

American defensive lineman Adam Rodriguez

Move to active roster:

American defensive back Johnny Dixon







