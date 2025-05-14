Tiger-Cats Sign Two, Release 11

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the signing of linebacker Devin Veresuk, the club's second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, and offensive lineman Félix Despins.

Veresuk, 23, is a 6-2, 240-pound Windsor, Ontario native who played 22 games over his collegiate career with the University of Windsor Lancers. He recorded 199 total tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception. A two-time OUA Second Team All-Star and 2024 East-West Bowl participant, Veresuk posted 74 tackles (39 solo), five tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and two passes defended in nine games during his final season.

Despins, is a 6-3, 313-pound native of Varennes, Québec who previously played football at Concordia University.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have also released the following players:

AMER - RB - Spencer Brown

NAT - OL - Dayton Black

AMER - WR - Brevin Easton

AMER - WR - Cephus Johnson

AMER - WR - Griffin Hebert

AMER - DE - Maalik Hall

AMER - DE - Marcel Walker-Burgess

NAT - LB - Mitchell Townsend

AMER - DB - DJ Daniel

AMER - DB - Tyler Boatwright

NAT - DB - Gaddiel Kazadi







Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.