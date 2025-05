Stampeders Make Roster Cuts

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have made a number of roster moves in accordance with the Canadian Football League's most recent roster-deadline mandate.

The following players have been released:

American receiver Daylen Baldwin

National defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen

American defensive lineman Josh Carr Jr.

American defensive back Meiko Dotson

American running back Deshaun Fenwick

American receiver Mike Harley Jr.

American linebacker Alex Howard

American defensive lineman Savion Jackson

American defensive lineman Michael Mason

American defensive back Sam Mathews

American offensive lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods

American offensive lineman Justin Shaffer







