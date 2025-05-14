Green and White Day Returns to Saskatoon on Saturday

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Rider Nation is invited to catch a glimpse of the 2025 Roughriders at Green and White Day this Saturday, May 17 as they prepare for their preseason match up against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The gates at SMF Field at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex in Saskatoon are set to open at 1:00 p.m. Alongside our on-field activities, there will be performances from Harvard Media Rider Cheer Team, the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band, Gainer the Gopher, face painting, inflatables, music and games.

The Voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Dave Thomas will host a panel discussion beginning at 1:45 p.m. with President and CEO Craig Reynolds, Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day and Head Coach Corey Mace in the main hall of the Gordie Howe Sports Complex. After the discussion is complete, the floor will open to questions from Rider Nation.

On-field activities will begin at 3 p.m. with a mini "Bring Em Out". As always, fans are invited to line the fences at the end of the session (around 5 p.m.) for an autograph session. Nearly the entire roster will be on hand for this event, and it will be the best chance for fans to get their favourite player's autograph!

Schedule

Gates Open: 1 p.m.

Pep Band: 1:30 p.m.

State of the Nation: 1:45 p.m.

Cheer Team: 2:40 p.m.

Anthem: 2:50 p.m.

Team On-Field Activities: 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Autograph Session: 5 p.m.

*All times are approximate.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.