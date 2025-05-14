Roughriders Pare Roster
May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:
RELEASED:
Global punter Joe Couch
American defensive back Nicario Harper
American receiver Ty James
American defensive lineman Justin Jefferson
American defensive back Leon Jones
American running back Khalan Laborn
National offensive lineman Noah Zerr
TRANSFERRED TO SUSPENDED:
American offensive lineman Julius Buelow
National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed
National linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2025
- Elks Trim Roster by Eight - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Make Roster Cuts - Calgary Stampeders
- Alouettes Reduce Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Roughriders Pare Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Release Seven - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Release 10 - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Two, Release 11 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.