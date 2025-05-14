Roughriders Pare Roster

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:

RELEASED:

Global punter Joe Couch

American defensive back Nicario Harper

American receiver Ty James

American defensive lineman Justin Jefferson

American defensive back Leon Jones

American running back Khalan Laborn

National offensive lineman Noah Zerr

TRANSFERRED TO SUSPENDED:

American offensive lineman Julius Buelow

National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed

