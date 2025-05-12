1st Round Selection Ali Saad Arrives in Riderville
May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive linemanAli Saad.
Saad(6'3-280) was selected by the Riders in the first round, fourth overall, ofthe 2025 CFL Draft. He played four seasons (2021-24) at Bowling Green, suiting up for 44 games for the Falcons. The Windsor, Ontario born lineman had a strong 2024 season, starting in all 13 games as a senior and setting collegiate career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5), while also posting 16 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and blocking one kick. Saad totaled 78 defensive tackles, 14 tackles for a loss of 72 yards, six sacks, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick over his time at Bowling Green. He also earned 2024 Academic All-MAC. Prior
