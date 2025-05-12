Lions Release Additional Tickets for May 19 Langford Pre-Season Game
May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Monday that a limited supply of tickets have been released for Lions In Langford on Monday, May 19 when we battle the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium.
Fans can purchase a Touchdown Club ticket for $125, which includes access to a VIP tent near our team bench with all you can eat and three drink tickets per person.
This option includes a general admission ticket in the seating area outside of the VIP tent. Current ticket holders can also purchase a Touchdown Club add-on for $75 each.
In addition, a limited number of tickets in the general admission area have been released.
