Lions Release Additional Tickets for May 19 Langford Pre-Season Game

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Monday that a limited supply of tickets have been released for Lions In Langford on Monday, May 19 when we battle the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium.

Fans can purchase a Touchdown Club ticket for $125, which includes access to a VIP tent near our team bench with all you can eat and three drink tickets per person.

This option includes a general admission ticket in the seating area outside of the VIP tent. Current ticket holders can also purchase a Touchdown Club add-on for $75 each.

In addition, a limited number of tickets in the general admission area have been released.







