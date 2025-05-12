Elks Release DB Terrell Carter

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made the following transaction:

RELEASED:

Terrell Carter | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 193 LBS | 1999-04-03 | Nashville, TN | TCU







