Elks Release DB Terrell Carter
May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made the following transaction:
RELEASED:
Terrell Carter | AMER | DB | 5'11 | 193 LBS | 1999-04-03 | Nashville, TN | TCU
