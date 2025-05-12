RedBlacks Sign National DB Eric Cumberbatch

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2025 Canadian Football League draft.

A native of Alexandria, Ontario, Cumberbatch was drafted 42nd overall out of the University of Ottawa, where he registered 10.5 tackles, one sack, and one interception in four games during the 2024 season. During the 2023 season, he earned U Sports First Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star honours, starting all eight regular season games, and one playoff game. He finished the regular season ranked third on the team with 32.5 total tackles (23 solo, 19 assisted) with two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

Cumberbatch attended rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints.

National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch

HEIGHT: 6'2 | WEIGHT: 202 lbs | BIRTH DATE: 2002-10-08

HOMETOWN: Alexandria, ON | SCHOOL: University of Ottawa







Canadian Football League Stories from May 12, 2025

RedBlacks Sign National DB Eric Cumberbatch - Ottawa RedBlacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.