Camp Report Day 2
May 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Alouettes enjoyed their second day of training camp under sunny skies at the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme. Despite the wind, some receivers made impressive catches, notably Charleston Rambo and Jordan Veasy.
For American receiver Rambo, attending camp is much easier after spending the 2024 season with the team.
"When my quarterback throws me a good ball, I have no choice but to catch it. This year, the game feels slower. I know what to expect, and I'm more familiar with the guys. I also know my routes better, so everything feels a bit easier."
- Charleston Rambo
It was great to see defensive back Wes Sutton healthy and back on the field.
"I'm really happy to be back. I started last season on the injured list for six games, so I didn't have the preparation I wanted during last year's camp. This winter, I did a lot of weight training and stayed serious with my workouts. I feel like I am in great shape."
- Wes Sutton
During practice, players participated in one-on-one drills and two teams period (12 on 12). For quarterback Davis Alexander, the defense had the upper hand over the offense.
"When I'm in man-to-man coverage, I use help from the inside and outside. Then I focus on footwork and aim to finish close to the player."
- Marc-Antoine Dequoy
Transactions
American wide receiver Kyric McGowan and American offensive lineman Jarrett Horst have been suspended.
