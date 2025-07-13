Alouettes Release Wayne

July 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Sunday:

Player released:

Jalen Wayne (A), WR, South Alabama







