Alouettes Release Wayne
July 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Sunday:
Player released:
Jalen Wayne (A), WR, South Alabama
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2025
- Alouettes Release Wayne - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.