Alouettes Release Mullen
July 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Tuesday:
Player released:
Tiawan Mullen (A), DB, Indiana
