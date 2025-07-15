CFL Honour Roll: Week 6 - Peters Earns Player of the Week
July 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Jamal Peters, Trevor Harris and the BC Lions' offensive line have made the grade for Week 6 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | CGY 24 - SSK 10
PFF Player Grade: 87.9
81.8 per cent (36-of-44) passing; ties his and Dane Evans's CFL record of eight consecutive starts with 70+ per cent completion rate
425 passing yards, including three 30+ yard completions
One touchdown pass and no interceptions
118.1 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: DEFENCE
DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton Tiger Cats | OTT 20 - HAM 23
PFF Player Grade: 90.9
51 total defensive snaps
Two defensive tackles
Second and third interceptions of the season - third career game with multiple INTs
90.9 Grade on 41 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: OFFENSIVE LINE
BC Lions | BC 32 - EDM 14
PFF unit grade: 64.6
Top-3 performers:
Jarell Broxton | 73.0
Ilm Manning | 73.0
Chris Schleuger | 62.9
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 6
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 87.9
RB | James Butler | BC | 85.1
REC | Joe Robustelli | Saskatchewan | 86.1
OL | Jarell Broxton | BC | 73.0
DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary | 79.5
LB | Nick Anderson | Edmonton | 82.1
DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton | 90.9
RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 78.8
K/P | Mark Vassett | Calgary | 73.9
ST | Jaxon Ford | Saskatchewan | 84.6
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan
90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
90.2 | W6 | DB | Garry Peters | BC
90.2 | W4 | LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal
89.7 | W3 | DL | Micah Johnson | Saskatchewan
89.3 | W5 | REC | Kenny Lawler | Hamilton
