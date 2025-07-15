CFL Honour Roll: Week 6 - Peters Earns Player of the Week

Canadian Football League (CFL)







TORONTO - Jamal Peters, Trevor Harris and the BC Lions' offensive line have made the grade for Week 6 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | CGY 24 - SSK 10

PFF Player Grade: 87.9

81.8 per cent (36-of-44) passing; ties his and Dane Evans's CFL record of eight consecutive starts with 70+ per cent completion rate

425 passing yards, including three 30+ yard completions

One touchdown pass and no interceptions

118.1 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: DEFENCE

DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton Tiger Cats | OTT 20 - HAM 23

PFF Player Grade: 90.9

51 total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles

Second and third interceptions of the season - third career game with multiple INTs

90.9 Grade on 41 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 6: OFFENSIVE LINE

BC Lions | BC 32 - EDM 14

PFF unit grade: 64.6

Top-3 performers:

Jarell Broxton | 73.0

Ilm Manning | 73.0

Chris Schleuger | 62.9

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 6

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 87.9

RB | James Butler | BC | 85.1

REC | Joe Robustelli | Saskatchewan | 86.1

OL | Jarell Broxton | BC | 73.0

DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary | 79.5

LB | Nick Anderson | Edmonton | 82.1

DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton | 90.9

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 78.8

K/P | Mark Vassett | Calgary | 73.9

ST | Jaxon Ford | Saskatchewan | 84.6

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal

91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton

90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan

90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

90.2 | W6 | DB | Garry Peters | BC

90.2 | W4 | LB | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | Montreal

89.7 | W3 | DL | Micah Johnson | Saskatchewan

89.3 | W5 | REC | Kenny Lawler | Hamilton







