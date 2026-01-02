Sione Teuhema Remains in Den with One-Year Deal

Published on January 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has signed a contract extension for 2026. Sione was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

"Since his rookie season of 2022, Sione has been a core player for our defence," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"In that time, he has become a complete defensive end, playing physical against the run and getting to the quarterback as a pass rusher. We're glad to have him back and expect him to be a big part of what we're doing up front this year."

Teuhema (6'4, 245 lbs)- enters his fifth season with the club after a 2025 campaign in which he recorded 14 defensive tackles and three sacks in nine games before suffering an arm injury.

The Keller, Texas native suited up in 49 regular season games from 2022-24, registering 96 defensive tackles and 22 sacks. As a rookie, he tied David Menard for the team lead with eight sacks.

Before moving north, Teuhema had mini-camp stints with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets in 2018 and spent the entire 2019 season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

He spent 2021 with the Indoor Football League's Frisco Fighters and was a teammate of his brother, offensive lineman Maea Teuhema.

Teuhema attended LSU from 2015-16 and registered 20 tackles and four tackles for a loss in 16 games before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana for his final two seasons of eligibility. With the Lions, he racked up 109 tackles and 13 sacks in 19 games, while earning All-Southland Conference second team honours in 2016.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.