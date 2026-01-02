Stamps Sign Kicker Dawson Hodge

The Calgary Stampeders have signed national kicker and punter Dawson Hodge.

Dawson Hodge

Kicker

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 5.11

Weight: 180

Born: Nov. 28, 2001

Birthplace: Coquitlam, BC

National

Hodge completed his university career at Wilfrid Laurier in 2025 after attending Canadian Football League training camps with the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He saw action in one pre-season game for Saskatchewan, converting on his only field-goal attempt - a 31-yarder - while averaging 64 yards on three kickoffs and punting once for 48 yards.

Hodge played 51 games over five seasons at Wilfrid Laurier and accounted for 419 points during his career with the Golden Hawks. He was a first-team Ontario University Athletics all-star and a second-team all-Canadian in 2022 and was also a five-time academic all-Canadian.

Hodge was successful on 51 of 76 field goals with a long of 49 yards at Wilfrid Laurier and also averaged 58.3 yards on 258 kickoffs and 41.4 yards on 302 punts including 72 punts that pinned the opposition inside its own 20-yard line.

A soccer player until he reached Grade 12 at Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Hodge was mentored by his Coquitlam neighbour - Hall-of-Fame kicker Lui Passaglia - and later by longtime CFL punter Hank Ilesic when Hodge attended the Football North school in Mississauga, Ont.







