LB Lee Re-Signs with Red and White

Published on January 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American linebacker Marquel Lee. A veteran with seven years of professional experience including the past two seasons in Calgary, Lee had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Marquel Lee

#50

Linebacker

College: Wake Forest

Height: 6.03

Weight: 241

Born: Oct. 21, 1995

Birthplace: San Diego, CA

American

Lee made six regular-season starts at middle linebacker for the Stamps in 2025 and had 26 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss as well as one knockdown. He joined Calgary late in the 2024 season and in nine career Canadian Football League games he has 31 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, three special-teams takedowns and one knockdown.

The Wake Forest started his professional career with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and in 45 career National Football League contests over four seasons he had 115 tackles. Lee also played one season with the United Football League's Arlington Renegades and registered 51 tackles in 10 games.

In college, Lee played 48 games over four seasons at Wake Forest and earned first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honours as a senior after leading the team with 105 tackles including 20 tackles for loss and adding 7.5 sacks. During his career with the Demon Deacons, he started 37 of 48 games and accumulated 291 tackles and 14.5 sacks.







Canadian Football League Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.