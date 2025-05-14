Blue Bombers Release Seven

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from roster:

American defensive end Ryan Johnson

American defensive back Patrick Rogers

American offensive lineman Austin Euler

American quarterback Shea Patterson

American kicker Andrew Mevis

American defensive back Marcus Hillman

American receiver Scott Brown







