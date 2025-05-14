Blue Bombers Release Seven
May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from roster:
American defensive end Ryan Johnson
American defensive back Patrick Rogers
American offensive lineman Austin Euler
American quarterback Shea Patterson
American kicker Andrew Mevis
American defensive back Marcus Hillman
American receiver Scott Brown
