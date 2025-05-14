Elks Trim Roster by Eight

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release


EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released eight in accordance with the CFL's Training Camp roster requirements, the club announced Wednesday.

Kalon Barnes | AMER | DB | 6'0 | 186 LBS | 1998-12-16 | Silsbee, TX | Baylor

Corey Crooms Jr | AMER | WR | 6'0 | 196 LBS | 2001-04-17 | Country Club Hills, IL | Minnesota

Jonathan Giustini | NAT | DB | 5'10 | 200 LBS | 2001-04-08 | Calgary, AB | Alberta

Daniel Green | AMER | LB | 6'3 | 245 LBS | 1999-01-08 | Portland, OR | Kansas State

Jalen Green | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 200 LBS | 1999-03-03 | Houston, TX | Mississippi State

Josh Landry | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 287 LBS | 2000-01-13 | Houston, TX | Missouri

Elijah McAllister | AMER | DL | 6'6 | 271 LBS | 2000-04-14 | Rumson, NJ | Auburn

Tre Odoms-Dukes | AMER | WR | 6'3 | 216 LBS | 1997-06-18 | Pensacola, FL | South Florida

