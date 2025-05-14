RedBlacks Release 10

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

American receiver Je'Quan Burton

American receiver Jaelen Gill

American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor

American defensive lineman John Morgan

American defensive lineman Deandre Johnson

American linebacker Brendan Jackson

American linebacker Cam Bright

National defensive back Yani Gouadfel

American defensive back Chris McDonald

American defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr.







