RedBlacks Release 10
May 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
RELEASED:
American receiver Je'Quan Burton
American receiver Jaelen Gill
American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor
American defensive lineman John Morgan
American defensive lineman Deandre Johnson
American linebacker Brendan Jackson
American linebacker Cam Bright
National defensive back Yani Gouadfel
American defensive back Chris McDonald
American defensive back Derrek Pitts Jr.
