RedBlacks Add to, Trim Roster

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following the transactions today:

SIGNED:

American running back Elijah Collins

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 212 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-08-01

HOMETOWN: Detroit, MI | SCHOOL: Oklahoma State

Collins most recently spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 preseason. After 42 games over five seasons with Michigan State, he spent his final collegiate season with Oklahoma State in 2023, appearing in 10 games, while rushing 30 times for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Collins' time with the Spartans saw him rack up a total of 1,506 yards on 353 carries, with 11 touchdowns, and 260 receiving yards plus a touchdown on 36 catches. He was named one of four team captains for the 2022 season.

American receiver Jaelen Gill

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-17

HOMETOWN: Westerville, OH | SCHOOL: Fresno State

Gill spent the 2024 preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers, and found himself on the Cleveland Browns practice squad in December. After stints with Boston College, and Ohio State, Gill appeared in all 13 games for Fresno State in 2023, starting three, where he caught 49 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns, also returning 25 kicks for 527 yards. Gill's three seasons with Boston College from 2020 to 2022 saw him haul in a combined 80 passes for 1,092 yards, and two touchdowns, while running back 28 kicks for 572 yards, and 19 punts for 125 yards. He saw eight games with the Buckeyes from 2018 through 2019, making seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

American offensive lineman Malcolm Lamar Sr.

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 313 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-01-20

HOMETOWN: Seffner, FL | SCHOOL: Florida Atlantic

After spending time at Florida State, Lamar moved on to FAU ahead of the 2022 campaign, where he would spend the next three seasons. The hulking Seffner, Florida product was a member of the starting offensive line unit for his redshirt senior season of 2024, playing at left tackle as a key component of the AAC's fourth-best rushing attack.

American offensive lineman Daniel Keys

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 344 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-15

HOMETOWN: New Orleans, LA | SCHOOL: Louisiana Tech

Following a transfer from Stephen F. Austin, Keys started in all 13 games for Louisiana Tech in 2024, helping the Bulldogs average 333.5 offensive yards per game. He was an integral part of the unit up front that paved the way for seven 100-plus-yard rushing performances, and three 200-plus-yard games. Keys earned Second Team All-WAC honours with Stephen F. Austin in 2022.

American defensive lineman Jason Williams

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 290 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-08-05

HOMETOWN: Ocoee, FL | SCHOOL: Central Michigan

Williams started all 12 games at defensive tackle in 2024; making 41 total tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, and five and a half sacks, also returning a fumble recovery for 67 yards, earning a Third Team All-MAC nod for his efforts. The four-year letterman played in 49 games over his four seasons, starting 20, and racking up a total of 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, with nine and a half sacks.

American linebacker Brendan Jackson

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-11

HOMETOWN: Statesboro, GA | SCHOOL: Troy

Transferring to Troy for the 2024 season, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Trojans and tallied 36 solo tackles, 41 assisted tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass break-ups. He spent the prior two seasons at Gardner-Webb, where he dressed in a total of 18 games, making a total of 78 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception and six pass breakups. Jackson also played 10 games for Savannah State in 2021, racking up a combined 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

National defensive back Charlie Ringland

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-01-18

HOMETOWN: Winnipeg, MB | SCHOOL: Saskatchewan

Drafted in the fifth round, 43rd overall by the BC Lions in 2023, Ringland missed his rookie season due to injury, but appeared in nine games in 2024. At the collegiate level, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native dressed in 38 games over four seasons for the Saskatchewan Huskies; recording 111 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, 15 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

RELEASED:

American defensive lineman Sam Latham

American defensive back Nafees Lyon

American defensive back Clay Fields III

RETIRED:

National offensive lineman Dontae Bull

American defensive lineman Christian Albright

National defensive back Tunde Adeleke







