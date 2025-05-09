Australian Joshua Sloan Under Contract with the Als
May 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday the signing of Australian punter Joshua Sloan. He was the Alouettes' first-round pick in the 2025 Global Draft.
Sloan (6'2", 189 lbs.) played for the University of Memphis Tigers in 2024. In 13 games, the Australian recorded 2,043 yards on 27 punts. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the University of Texas at El Paso Miners. On 189 punts, he totaled 7,959 yards. In 2021, 2022, and 2023, he was named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Honour Roll and earned the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Miles Gorrell to be Inducted into Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Add to, Trim Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Concussions in the CFL Reach Lowest Level in 10 Years - CFL
- Elks Release 14 Following Rookie Camp - Edmonton Elks
- Headliner for Concert Kickoff Presented by BC Federation of Labour to be Announced on Tuesday - B.C. Lions
- Australian Joshua Sloan Under Contract with the Als - Montreal Alouettes
- Argos to Host Several Events During Training Camp in Guelph this Month - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Australian Joshua Sloan Under Contract with the Als
- Ifenna Onyeka Arrives in the Nest with the Giant Jarrett Horst
- Alouettes Sign 2025 Canadian Draft Class
- Alouettes Invite Eloa Latendresse-Régimbald to Camp
- Alouettes Ready to Begin the Second Camp in Saint-Jérôme