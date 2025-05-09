Australian Joshua Sloan Under Contract with the Als

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday the signing of Australian punter Joshua Sloan. He was the Alouettes' first-round pick in the 2025 Global Draft.

Sloan (6'2", 189 lbs.) played for the University of Memphis Tigers in 2024. In 13 games, the Australian recorded 2,043 yards on 27 punts. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the University of Texas at El Paso Miners. On 189 punts, he totaled 7,959 yards. In 2021, 2022, and 2023, he was named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Honour Roll and earned the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.