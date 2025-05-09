Argos to Host Several Events During Training Camp in Guelph this Month

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club will be hosting a series of events in Guelph this month, as the team trains for the upcoming 2025 CFL season at The University of Guelph from May 7 to May 31. Event details below:

May 11 - General Manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons and Mayor of Guelph Cam Guthrie will host a flag raising ceremony at the University to officially kick off the start of the Argos 2025 training camp.

May 15 - MLSE's anti-bullying program, Huddle Up, will be hosting over 400 local elementary students at Alumni Stadium for an interactive day filled with Argo guest speakers and fun activities.

May 19 - Annual Double Blue game. A controlled scrimmage that features the Argos offense vs. defense officiated by referees. Your first chance to see your favourite players compete with each other before the preseason slate begins.

May 24 - First preseason game vs. Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field at 7:00 p.m.

May 30 - Final preseason game vs. Hamilton at Alumni Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Come cheer on the Double Blue in their final tune-up before the regular season kicks off June 6. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.argonauts.ca/single-game-tickets/

