Miles Gorrell to be Inducted into Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association (HTCAA) are proud to announce that legendary offensive lineman and Canadian Football Hall of Famer Miles Gorrell will be inducted into the Wall of Honour at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Gorrell, who suited up for the Tiger-Cats from 1985 to 1991 and again in 1996, will be formally honoured during a special halftime ceremony when the Tiger-Cats host the B.C. Lions. His name will join the prestigious group of Wall of Honour inductees on the west facade of the Hamilton Stadium.

"Miles Gorrell was the heart of our offensive line during some of the Tiger-Cats' most memorable seasons," said Sandy Beveridge, Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association President. "His toughness, leadership, and commitment to excellence made him one of the most respected players of his era."

Standing 6'8" and weighing 285 pounds, Gorrell's presence on the field was matched only by his durability and skill. Over an illustrious 19-season CFL career that included 321 games played, which places him sixth all-time in league history, he built a legacy as one of the most reliable and dominant offensive linemen in Canadian football history.

Gorrell was a five-time East Division All-Star, a two-time Leo Dandurand Trophy winner (awarded to the East Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman), and a CFL All-Star in 1989. He helped anchor the offensive line that powered Hamilton to three Eastern Division titles (1985, 1986, 1989) and a Grey Cup victory in 1986. Remarkably, he played every game in each of his final 10 seasons.

His contributions were recognized in 2013 with his induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

"It's truly special to honour Miles as part of our Tiger-Cats legacy," said Scott Mitchell, CEO and Managing Partner of the Hamilton Sports Group. "He represents everything the Wall of Honour stands for; excellence, longevity, and an enduring impact on the Hamilton community."

The Wall of Honour is the highest individual recognition a Hamilton Tiger-Cats alumnus can receive and is based on rigorous criteria determined by a committee of representatives from the club, the HTCAA, local media, and the TigerTown Council.

Gorrell will become the 30th inductee into the Wall of Honour, joining the likes of Angelo Mosca, Garney Henley, Paul Osbaldiston, and Danny McManus.

