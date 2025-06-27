Porter Airlines Takes Flight with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Landmark New Partnership

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Porter Airlines are proud to announce a dynamic new long-term partnership, marking Porter's latest step in expanding its presence in Hamilton and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

As the Official Airline of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Porter will introduce a wide-ranging suite of activations- from elevated game-day experiences and exclusive digital content, to fan engagement programs and travel perks that reflect the airline's signature blend of style, care, and charm. This agreement underscores the airline's growing investment in community engagement and brand-building, as it expands across Canada.

As part of the partnership, the Tiger-Cats will fly exclusively with Porter Airlines for all away games this season - making full use of the convenient and easily-accessible Hamilton International Airport. As the team's official carrier, Porter will extend the game-day experience from the runway to the field.

"We're thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to the Tiger-Cats family and look forward to flying Porter throughout the season," said Matt Afinec, President & Chief Operating Officer, Hamilton Sports Group. "Porter's investment in our team, our fans, and our city reflects their commitment to the region. With their continued expansion at Hamilton International Airport, they're bringing thousands of Canadians to our community every week. This long-term partnership will further deepen their local connection and create outstanding new fan experiences at Hamilton Stadium."

As Hamilton continues to expand as a key travel hub for leisure and business, Porter recently launched service at Hamilton International Airport with non-stop flights to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, and Vancouver- making it even easier for Tiger-Cats fans to follow the team on the road and explore iconic CFL cities across the country.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to Hamilton and the community. We're excited to connect with some of the most passionate fans in sports," said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We can't think of a better organization to kick off our relationship with the city and look forward to bringing Porter's unique charm to the Tiger-Cats experience."

Partnership Highlights

Tiger-Cats Jersey Patch

Porter branding will appear on the shoulder of the Tiger-Cats' official home, away, and alternate game-day jerseys throughout the CFL regular season and preseason. This prominent placement ensures Porter will have a constant presence with strong visibility in-stadium, across national broadcasts, and on official merchandise - reinforcing the airline's role in every step of the Tiger-Cats' journey.

Behind-the-Scenes Content Series

For the first time, fans will get an all-access, behind-the-scenes look at the Tiger-Cats on and off the field through a new co-branded digital documentary series presented by Porter. This original content will follow the team as they prepare, travel, and compete throughout the CFL season - capturing the untold stories, personalities, and moments that define the locker room, the road, and game day.

The Porter "Hangar"

Taking off in 2026, the Porter Hangar will redefine elevated hospitality at Hamilton Stadium. Located in the vibrant north endzone, this newly designed, fully branded space will be the go-to gathering place for fans seeking the ultimate game-day experience. Inspired by Porter's award-winning onboard experience, the Hangar brings fans closer to the action than ever - with elevated sightlines, refined finishes, and a social atmosphere that blends the thrill of football with the generosity and style Porter is known for.

Fan-Focused Programs

A variety of innovative fan activations, including Porter Fan Flights to away games, VIPorter benefits for Ticats fans, destination travel packages, and digital contests offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Porter-Branded Premium Entry Gate

Porter will receive exclusive naming rights to the Club & Suite Gate on Melrose Avenue - Hamilton Stadium's main entrance for premium guests.

In-Stadium & Broadcast Branding

Extensive Porter visibility across digital displays, and broadcast-visible signage, maximizing exposure for fans in-stadium and watching at home.

Community Outreach Initiative

Porter and the Tiger-Cats will launch a new youth-focused community program promoting healthy, active lifestyles and personal empowerment. Featuring Tiger-Cats players and local events, the initiative will engage young people across the Greater Hamilton community through sport, mentorship, and wellness-focused programming.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.