Week 4: Game Day at a Glance

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







After a thrilling victory over the Toronto Argonauts last week, the Roughriders (3-0) return home this Saturday to take on the B.C. Lions. This game will be the first of three exciting West Division matchups between the teams, with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. and kickoff at 5 p.m. Your Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to start 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1969-70, during the heyday of Ron Lancaster and George Reed.

Our fourth annual kisiskâciwan game, presented by SIGA, returns this week as we celebrate the richness and vibrancy of Indigenous culture. The Coors Light Party in the Park begins at 2 p.m. in Confederation Park and will showcase Indigenous artists and performers. Highlights include a traditional tipi and educational booth hosted by First Nations University, as well as hands-on language and dance instruction provided by the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre. These activities invite fans to participate, learn, and celebrate the vibrant cultures that shape the land we call home. Families can also enjoy inflatables, face painting, and balloon artists for the kids, while adults can take advantage of the $5 beer special.

In the stadium, we're kicking things off with a powerful pre-game performance from the Horse Sky Dancers, who hail from Treaty 6 Thunderchild First Nation. They have enjoyed dancing across Saskatchewan, sharing their stories and healing through dance.

At halftime, don't go anywhere because the Kawacatoose Boys will be on the field with a spectacular performance that's sure to leave you inspired. This multigenerational family group hails from the Kawacatoose First Nation and the performance will be a celebration of culture and community you'll feel in your heart and hear in your soul.

Fresh off the newly released Indigenous logo, the stadium will showcase the full-colour version for Saturday's game. Designed by Chris Chipak of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Treaty 6), highlights the connection to the land, people, and traditions of Saskatchewan's Indigenous communities. The original all-green version of the Indigenous logo was announced in September of last year and embraced by Rider Nation. It will remain the logo featured on our helmets for this weekend's kisiskâciwan game. Chiefs from both Saskatchewan and B.C. will join us on the field, holding flags in a display of unity and respect.

Make sure you get here early, as our presenting partner SIGA has 15,000 free gifts for the first fans through the gates! After the game, fans will be invited onto the field in the spirit of inclusion and unity!  

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!  Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, on to your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.  We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video  here  and  have  a full FAQ and  written  tutorial at  Riderville.com, just in case! 

In transit?  Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including Southland  Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth  Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,  can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.  More details on the clear bag policy can be found  here. 

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!   

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.   

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.   

Bike Valet! Whether you  arrive at  the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!  The bike valet opens at 3 p.m.  on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is  monitored  throughout its hours of operation.  Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the South-East corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill! Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 4

Mario Alford put on a show in Week 3 with a 99-yard kickoff return TD, helping the Riders stay undefeated. Alford's return game is among the best we've ever seen in the league, with 12 career touchdowns and counting. He currently has the third highest kick-return TD frequency (one per 5.6 games) in league history. The next record-breaking moment might happen right here in front of you.

On offence, Dohnte Meyers caught four passes for a personal best of 125 yards, last week and scoring two touchdowns (including a 70-yarder) while running back A.J. Ouellette has been turning heads with an impressive start to the season. Over the past two games, he has racked up 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns (from 47 and 25 yards) on 30 carries, thrilling fans with his tough and explosive running style.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jameer Thurman leads the league with 22 defensive tackles and also has two sacks. In Toronto, Thurman gave a standout performance, racking up seven tackles (one for a loss). If he keeps up this pace, fans are in for another exciting performance this Saturday.







