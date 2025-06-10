Riders Sign Two Regina Thunder Players to Practice Roster

June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added two Regina Thunder players - offensive linemanCaleb Barajasand linebackerKenten Effa- to the practice roster. As junior-eligible players, they will remain with the PFC's Thunder while practicing with the Roughriders.

Barajas(6'4-285) returns to the Green and White having spent time on the Roughriders' practice roster last September. From Ventura, Calif., Barajas was a CJFL Second-Team All-Canadian guard last season. Before joining the Thunder, he played at Ventura College and in 2022 he received First-Team All-State honours as a junior college left offensive tackle.

Effa(6'0-215), also a Second-Team All-Canadian in 2024, is entering his fifth season with the Thunder. In 30 PFC regular-season games, the former Yorkton Regional High School Raiders standout has registered 130 defensive tackles (seven for a loss), seven sacks (including five in 2023) and one interception.

Barajas and Effa join Saskatoon Hilltops defensive lineman Johnathon Stevens on the practice roster. Stevens attended Coors Light Training Camp with the Roughriders, as did Hilltops defensive back Dalton Urban. Stevens will remain with the Roughriders until the PFC's Hilltops begin training camp.







