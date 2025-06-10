Ticats Sign Receiver Ngata to Practice Roster
June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American receiver Joseph Ngata to the practice roster.
Ngata, 24, previously practiced for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles (2023-24), the UFL's Birmingham Stallions (2024), and the CFL's Calgary Stampeders (2025). The 6-3, 217-pound Reno, Nevada native played his collegiate football at Clemson, registering 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games.
