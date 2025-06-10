CFL Honour Roll: Week 1 - Rourke Earns Player of the Week

June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Nathan Rourke, Tyrice Beverette and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 1 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | BC 31 - EDM 14

PFF Player Grade: 90.8

27-of-36 passing (75 per cent) for 324 yards - the tenth 300+ yard game of his career

Three touchdown passes - highest by any QB in Week 1 - including a 37-yard effort to Stanley Berryhill III

No interceptions

129.9 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: DEFENCE

LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 28 - TOR 10

PFF Player Grade: 85.2

50 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles

Fourth career interception

87.7 Grade on 23 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 31 - OTT 26

PFF unit grade: 67.9

Top-3 performers

Jermarcus Hardrick | 72.0

Payton Collins | 71.3

Trevon Tate | 69.0

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 1

(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 90.8

RB | Thomas Bertrand-Hudon | Saskatchewan | 80.3

REC | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan | 88.9

OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Saskatchewan | 72.0

DL | Mathieu Betts | BC | 83.2

LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal | 85.2

DB | Garry Peters | BC | 84.1

RET | Isaiah Wooden| Hamilton | 90.3

K/P | Cody Grace | Edmonton | 74.4

ST | Tyron Vrede | Ottawa | 91.3

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan

85.2 | W1 | LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal

84.1 | W1 | DB | Garry Peters | BC

83.2 | W1 | DL | Mathieu Betts | BC

82.8 | W1 | DL | Habakkuk Baldonado | Saskatchewan

82.3 | W1 | DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton

81.0 | W1 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary

80.3 | W1 | RB | Thomas Bertrand-Hudon | Saskatchewan

80.0 | W1 | RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary







