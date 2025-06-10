CFL Honour Roll: Week 1 - Rourke Earns Player of the Week
June 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Nathan Rourke, Tyrice Beverette and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 1 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENCE
QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | BC 31 - EDM 14
PFF Player Grade: 90.8
27-of-36 passing (75 per cent) for 324 yards - the tenth 300+ yard game of his career
Three touchdown passes - highest by any QB in Week 1 - including a 37-yard effort to Stanley Berryhill III
No interceptions
129.9 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: DEFENCE
LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 28 - TOR 10
PFF Player Grade: 85.2
50 total defensive snaps
Four defensive tackles
Fourth career interception
87.7 Grade on 23 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 1: OFFENSIVE LINE
Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 31 - OTT 26
PFF unit grade: 67.9
Top-3 performers
Jermarcus Hardrick | 72.0
Payton Collins | 71.3
Trevon Tate | 69.0
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 1
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 90.8
RB | Thomas Bertrand-Hudon | Saskatchewan | 80.3
REC | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan | 88.9
OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Saskatchewan | 72.0
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC | 83.2
LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal | 85.2
DB | Garry Peters | BC | 84.1
RET | Isaiah Wooden| Hamilton | 90.3
K/P | Cody Grace | Edmonton | 74.4
ST | Tyron Vrede | Ottawa | 91.3
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan
85.2 | W1 | LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal
84.1 | W1 | DB | Garry Peters | BC
83.2 | W1 | DL | Mathieu Betts | BC
82.8 | W1 | DL | Habakkuk Baldonado | Saskatchewan
82.3 | W1 | DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton
81.0 | W1 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
80.3 | W1 | RB | Thomas Bertrand-Hudon | Saskatchewan
80.0 | W1 | RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary
